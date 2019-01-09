Rare penny found in 1947 could be worth more than $1 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- A penny is only worth one cent, but not this one! It was found in Massachusetts in 1947.

Less than 20 of the rare 1943 Lincoln pennies were made, due to an error.

In 1943, during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made of steel, because copper was needed for other uses, but a handful of the coins were mistakenly pressed with copper, and Don Lutes Jr. discovered one of them in his change from his Massachusetts high school lunch in 1947.

He kept it in his collection since then, but passed away in September.

The penny was put up for auction, and as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 9, the bid was at $120,000.

The auction is slated to end on Thursday, Jan. 10.

A similar penny sold for $1.7 million in 2010.