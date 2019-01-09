× Recognize him? Police seek suspect in separate burglaries in Brookfield, Greenfield

BROOKFIELD/GREENFIELD — Police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing cigarettes and generators in separate burglaries.

The first incident happened Nov. 22, around 1:30 a.m. at the Speedway near Loomis Road and Howard Avenue in Greenfield. Police said the suspect backed his vehicle into the east doors of the business, causing the glass to break. The suspect then entered and stole numerous cartons of cigarettes.

Three days later, on Nov. 25, police said the suspect drove a truck into Bills Power Center near Lilly Road and Capitol Drive in Brookfield — entering the store and stealing several generators.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield or Greenfield police.