× Recognize him? Police seek suspect who stole merchandise from Walgreens in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from Walgreens on Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 8, just before 7 p.m.

Police said the suspect stole $54.50 worth of items from the Walgreens store, including a Propel brand drone, two packs of Newport cigarettes and a Monster energy drink.

His driver’s license was scanned, and showed a birthdate of Oct. 6, 1967.

Police described the suspect as a man, black, between the ages of 50 and 55, with a medium complexion, standing 5’9″ to 6′ tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black stocking cap (with unknown white logo) and a blue zip up jacket, with reflective stripes on arms/chest.

The suspect also wore a green pullover hoodie with “Chicago” on the chest, gray pants/jeans and white tennis shoes.

The suspect fled in a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic hatchback Hybrid with unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.