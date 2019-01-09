× Shocking dangers of wrapping leftovers in foil

WASHINGTON — You better not wrap your leftovers in foil. According to the Washington State Department of Health, wrapping food in aluminum foil and sticking it in the fridge could be putting your health at risk.

The problem? Foil does not completely seal the food from air, which allows bacteria to grow faster.

Some bacteria, like staph, can make toxins which are not killed when food is cooked.

Bacteria can grow on the food and cause foodborne illnesses.

Registered dietitians at the Cleveland Clinic say you should be storing all leftovers in shallow, air-tight containers instead. They add you should be putting food away in the fridge within two hours to prevent bacteria from growing.