× State Rep. Peter Barca officially resigns to join Tony Evers cabinet

MADISON — State Rep. Peter Barca has officially resigned from the Legislature to join Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet.

Evers picked Barca, a Kenosha Democrat, to lead the state Department of Revenue last week. He was sworn into the Assembly on Monday and then turned in his resignation letter later that day.

Evers can now schedule a special election to fill Barca’s seat. His spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring about when Evers might schedule that contest.

Barca served in the Legislature from 1985 until 1993, served one term in Congress and won election to the Assembly again in 2009. He served continuously in the body since then, including a stint as minority leader, before joining Evers cabinet.