Trial set to begin for Racine police officer accused of striking student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- The trial for a Racine police officer charged with misconduct in public office, battery and disorderly conduct related to an incident that unfolded at Washington Park High School on Nov. 20, 2015 will begin Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The allegations against Brinelle Nabors are disturbing. The officer hasn't worked in more than two years, but it's reported he's collected more than $100,000 during his paid leave.

Prosecutors say on Nov. 20, 2015, Nabors and another officer were informed a 14-year-old student brought a mixture of drugs or alcohol in a bottle to Washington Park High School. The officer reported the student resisted when questioned, and was taken to the ground. He was escorted away in handcuffs.

A civil rights lawsuit against the City of Racine in 2016 alleged Officer Nabors punched the student in the face while also slamming him against a wall of lockers twice. The officer alleged the student was making threatening motions toward him. The city settled for $400,000.

Meanwhile, in May of 2018, criminal charges related to the incident were filed against the officer.

He faces one count of misconduct in office/act/excess authority, battery and disorderly conduct. An attorney representing him couldn't be reached for comment.

The teen involved in this case gave a deposition on this case in June 2017. He denied threatening Nabors “and stated he kept asking the officers to pull his pants up.” The teen also mentioned he had “injuries to his jaw, the back of his head, his chin, back, neck, and left ear as a result of the incident.” The teen said he received medical treatment for those injuries later on the evening of Nov. 20.

A review of surveillance video at the school apparently showed no “instances in which the teen attempted to pull away or any instances in which (the teen) swing his head towards Officer Nabors.” The complaint indicates the video “captured Officer Nabors striking (the teen) and directing him into a wall of metal lockers.” Investigators say they “did not observe any evidence justifying Officer Nabors’ employing the level of force seen against (the teen).”