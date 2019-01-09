Troubadour Bakery’s bakery is sure to keep you coming back for more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- From scratch-baked goods to artisan breads -- Troubadour Bakery's menu is sure to keep you coming back for more. But they're also serving up something to keep you warm on a frigid cold day. Kasey spent the morning checking out all the goods.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Troubadour Bakery (website)

Troubadour Bakery is a retail and wholesale bakery located in Milwaukee’s bustling Bay View neighborhood. Our experienced team of bakers craft each piece by hand using only real ingredients. We work every day to bring you the freshest products possible. Since 1999, we've created all the scratch-baked goodies our customers have come to love in Colectivo cafes: pastries, bagels, muffins, cookies, scones, biscotti, and more. In 2014, building on the skills used to bake our lineup of cafe classics, we introduced a thoughtfully developed line of artisan breads.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our bread is a return to the “old-world ways” of baking: patiently made by hand using simple ingredients, natural leavening, and long fermentation for intensified flavors and keeping qualities. Troubadour offers Pan Loaves, Boules, Batards, and Baguettes. Doughs include Sourdough, Multi-Grain, Honey Whole Wheat, Sesame Semolina, Raisin Walnut, Challah, and Ciabatta. Each loaf is baked by hand in our custom stone hearth oven, which was shipped from Italy and assembled by craftsmen on site at our Bay View bakery.