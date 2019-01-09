“We are absolutely thrilled”: Improv to open its first Wisconsin comedy venue

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Corners, LLC announced Wednesday, Jan. 9 the legendary comedy venue Improv will debut in Wisconsin when it opens at The Corners in early 2020. The 13,049-square-foot premium entertainment venue will include three live performance stages with full food/bar service and a lineup of some of the best comedy talent in the country.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring the Improv and its iconic comedy experience to The Corners of Brookfield,” said Alireza Ghaemian, CEO of Improv owner Levity Live. “The town center design and feel of The Corners is a great fit with the kind of live entertainment experience we offer guests at Improv venues across the country. We’re excited to open our doors to this community, with a spectacular theater highlighting the best local and national standup talent, one-man shows, comedy troupes, sketch comedy acts and more.”

The Corners is the first Wisconsin location for Improv, which was founded in New York City in 1963 and now has 23 locations nationwide, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. Over the decades, the talent who have graced Improv stages include Richard Pryor, Billy Crystal, Lily Tomlin, Freddie Prinze, Andy Kaufman, Eddie Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, Jay Leno, Chris Rock, Dane Cook, Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler, Jeff Dunham and Dave Chappelle.

“To bring a historic brand like Improv to The Corners and to Wisconsin is a real coup that perfectly aligns with our goal to offer a unique place for local and regional residents, a sense of place for the Town of Brookfield, and an experience that can’t be found elsewhere in Southeastern Wisconsin,” said Robert Gould, Vice President of U.S. Operations for IM Properties, a developer of The Corners. “It has been so exciting to see our vision for The Corners come to life, and we’re very proud to add yet another first-to-Wisconsin operator to our town center.”

Improv will be located in the northeast section of The Corners, facing Bluemound Road. Construction will begin on the Improv in the summer of 2019, with an opening scheduled for early 2020.

To be the first to hear about special announcements, sneak previews and other information about the Improve at The Corners, sign up for the newsletter at https://improv.com/milwaukee