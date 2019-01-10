× 17-year-old died when 15-year-old driver flipped minivan in Manitowoc County

TOWN OF CENTERVILLE — Sheriff’s officials said a 17-year-old boy died when a minivan being driven by a 15-year-old girl crashed in Manitowoc County.

Authorities said the young driver, who did not have an instruction permit, and another passenger, 14, were injured in the crash about 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 in the Town of Centerville.

The 17-year-old boy, who was in the back seat, died at the scene when the driver lost control of the van, which went into a ditch, flipped over and struck a tree.

Manitowoc County sheriff’s officials said the driver was speeding, traveling in excess of 80 miles per hour.

WLUK-TV reported all three are from Sheboygan.