Cold for cash: WWE star jumps in frozen Pike Lake to benefit Boys and Girls Club

HARTFORD – Professional wrestlers are known for being a little crazy and doing some wild things inside the ring. Recently on wrestler brought a little of that crazy outside to make a big splash for some kids.

There was a change on the serene and tranquil winter day Friday, Jan 4 on Pike Lake in Hartford – all because of a hole in the ice and Adam Sherr, better known as WWE superstar “Braun Strowman.”

While visiting family in Washington County, Strowman came up with a very Wisconsin idea: jump in a frozen lake.

“I was just going to do it, one because I’ve never done it and two we were going to do it because I legit take ice baths all the time and then I was like that would be kind of fun,” Sherr said.

Instead of just jumping in, he came up with another idea.

“Wait a second I bet I can raise some money to see me jump in the lake so WWE and I worked together and literally like I said in 24 hours we put this thing together,” Sherr said.

Sherr made it into an event, raising money for the Washington County Boys & Girls Club.

“While we are her why not do something positive for the community, this community has been so amazing to my family and stuff I come back here a lot to visit and you see the turnout and the support that I’ve gotten it’s an opportunity to give a little back, thank you,” said Sherr.

“It’s good we can use everything that we can because it helps the kids,” said Joe Dhein, Boys & Girls Club of Washington County.

With everything ready to go, it was time for the show and for “Braun Strowman” TPO take the plunge.

His jump motivated others, including a member of the Boys & Girls Club, to take a dip.

“I wanted to go in, I’ve always wanted to do a polar bear plunge thing and figured I work for the Boys and Girls club so what better opportunity than this,” Dhein said.

With encouragement from the crowd, Sherr gave it another go with a second jump into the icy waters.

“Cold, it’s the coldest thing I’ve ever been in,” said Sherr.

Those jumps created some cold hard cash for some kids in the club who were able to watch it all.

“They loved coming out here, they got away from the club a little bit and got to go on a little adventure and see some adults do some goofy things,” Dhein said.

Goofy or not, Sherr says this might be the start of something even greater.

“We might have to turn this into a big event see if we can get like 10-thousand people out here,” said Sherr. “We will get WWE involved the local charities this and that and next year let’s have a really big event.”

When it was all said and done, over $3,000 was raised for the Washington County Boys & Girls Club.