× ‘Complete loss:’ Semi truck fire shuts down portion of I-43 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A portion of I-43 was shut down in Ozaukee County Wednesday night, Jan. 9 due to a semi truck fire. It happened on southbound I-43 near the 87 mile marker.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call from the semi driver around 7:45 p.m. The driver reported seeing sparks coming from the rear of his truck.

When he pulled onto the emergency lane, the fire intensified between the cab and the trailer, the trailer contained cheese.

The interstate was shut down for 30 minutes, then the left lane was open for the remainder of the incident, with the interstate completely open at 12:20 a.m.

The 45-year-old truck driver was not injured. The truck, trailer and cargo was a complete loss.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.