‘Creeping, crawling, flying:’ Tony ‘The Bug Whisperer’ talks about his upcoming show at Discovery World

MILWAUKEE -- Tony Gustin, better known as the bug whisperer, joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of what you can experience during his shows at Discovery World. Tony has a monthly show at Discovery World -- where he shows kids and adults just how cool the world of entomology is.

About Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo (website)

Creeping, crawling, flying, and fantastic! Join Tony “The Bug Whisperer” and his Creepy-Crawly Zoo show just how cool the world of entomology really is. This show is perfect for young children as they’ll learn about the insects in our backyard, participate in Tony’s fun presentation, and experience bugs like never before!

His next show at Discovery World is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is included in a Discovery World ticket.