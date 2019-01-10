× DNR: Wisconsin’s bald eagle population continues to rise🦅

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the bald eagle population in the state is on the rise.

The Wisconsin DNR says bald eagles have made a remarkable recovery since being listed as endangered species in the 1970s.

According to the DNR, a national ban on the pesticide “DDT” helped in the effort. It added protections under state and federal endangered species laws, and public support of nest monitoring.

The DNR says Wisconsin bald eagles flew off the state’s endangered species list in 1997 and the federal list a decade later.

Want to see a bald eagle for yourself? The DNR says Wisconsin offers numerous opportunities to view eagles and learn more about them.