ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

FOX6’s Gino Salomone sits down with the stars of ‘Replicas’

Posted 4:46 pm, January 10, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES -- In the upcoming film "Replicas," a brilliant scientist becomes obsessed with bringing his family back after they die in a car crash. FOX6's Gino Salomone sat down with the films' stars to talk about how the movie provokes an ethical discussion.