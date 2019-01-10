‘I just murdered my wife:’ Autopsy revealed Delavan woman suffered 20+ stab wounds; husband charged

DELAVAN — A charge of first degree intentional homicide was filed Thursday, Jan. 10 against a Delavan man police said admitted to killing his wife.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, Jan. 6, Town of Delavan police were called out to a home on Channel Drive around 10:30 a.m., after a 911 caller indicated he had stabbed he wife, and “would be waiting in the driveway for law enforcement.”

In the 911 call, the complaint said Robert Scott indicated “I just murdered my wife. I stabbed her. She’s dead. I’ll be waiting in the driveway. I won’t be any problem. I’ll be unarmed.” He indicated he used a knife that officials could locate in the sink.

Police located Scott in the driveway, and he was place in handcuffs. As officers entered the house, the complaint said Scott indicated “she’s already gone.”

Scott’s wife was found lying on a bed in a bedroom. A “large knife” was located in the sink.

The complaint said Scott’s family members indicated Scott’s wife had filed for divorce in December. An autopsy revealed Rochelle Scott suffered more than 20 stab wounds.

Scott was in court on Jan. 7, when cash bond was set at $1 million. He was ordered to have no contact with his wife’s family.

He appeared in court on Thursday, Jan. 10 via video from jail. It was learned he didn’t have an attorney and was trying to get a public defender but there was a paperwork issue. He’s due in court on Friday, Jan. 11 to address this issue.