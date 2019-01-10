Mission BBQ in Kenosha is giving the public a sneak peek — all for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- It's all-American -- and their mission is to serve. Mission BBQ is getting ready to open in Kenosha -- and on Friday they're giving the public a sneak peek -- all for a great cause.

About Mission BBQ (website)

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011. Ten years after our world changed forever, in some small way we wanted to change it back. As the founders of MISSION BBQ, we strive every day to remind everyone what makes Our Country great—its heroes.

Who are we? Two friends passionate about BBQ, patriotic for Our Country, and who believe in running a business with meaning and purpose. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis...to discover the secrets of great BBQ.

