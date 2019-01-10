× Packers Coach Matt LaFleur fires Ron Zook, special teams coordinator

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will have a different special teams coordinator next season, with new head coach Matt LaFleur firing Ron Zook on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Zook spent five years in Green Bay, usually having to work with inexperienced players. More often than not, Zook struggled to find success with his young Los Angeles Chargers.

This past season will go down as perhaps Zook’s worst, with a high penalty total and low-awareness vibe.