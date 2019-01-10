× Police recover guns, drugs and cash as search warrant executed at Richards and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — A citizen complaint led to the seizure of guns, drugs and cash when a search warrant was executed near Richards Street and Clarke Street on Monday, Jan. 7.

Police said the search warrant was executed following a complaint that drugs were being sold from the home.

Two people were taken into custody on a total of 10 felony charges and a misdemeanor.

Police recovered five handguns, more than $3,000 in cash and narcotics.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

“Thank you to the community for notifying MPD of the illegal activities– and let’s continue to work together to make Milwaukee a safer place to live, work and raise a family,” police said on social media.