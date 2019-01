× Racine police investigate shooting that left 36-year-old man dead; no one in custody

RACINE ā€” Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Authorities said officers responded to an alley on Hickory Grove Avenue near De Koven Avenue for a report of shots fired about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

The found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police said no one is in custody for the homicide.