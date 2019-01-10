‘Soundtrack of our lives:’ Billy Joel brings his piano to Miller Park on April 26 🎹🎵

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Jan. 10 that legendary musician Billy Joel will be performing at Miller Park on Friday, April 26. For Billy Joel, who will celebrate his 70th birthday on May 9, 2019, this event marks his first appearance at Miller Park.

American Express cardmembers will have first access to presale tickets for the April 26 show from Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. Tickets for the April show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18 via ticketmaster.com and by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. For more information, visit Brewers.com/BillyJoel.

A news release says the following:

"Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected 'Piano Man' for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its 'cultural, historic, and artistic significance.'"

The last time Billy Joel was in Wisconsin, he performed at Lambeau Field in June 2017.

43.027978 -87.971150