TMZ: The controversy continues for R. Kelly

Posted 9:16 am, January 10, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The controversy continues for R. Kelly. Plus, we're learning more about why Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is divorcing his wife after 25 years. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.