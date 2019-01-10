× Wisconsin Assembly Republicans outline priorities to Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are delivering what they call a “gesture of our goodwill” outlining their priorities to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Assembly Republicans say in a letter delivered to Evers on Thursday that they want to work together on a number of issues, including cutting income taxes, increasing funding for public schools and reducing borrowing to pay for roads.

Republicans say the first bill they intend to pass is a state-level guarantee that people with pre-existing health conditions can’t be denied insurance.

Evers has many of the same priorities, but supports different measures to achieve the goals.

For example, Evers wants to cut income taxes by 10 percent. But he wants to pay for it by reducing a tax break for corporations, something Republicans oppose.