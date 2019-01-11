2 movies that go for the heart: Our movie man is in with his real reviews

Posted 11:05 am, January 11, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- One will make you go "awww" -- the other could have you on the edge of your seat. Our movie man Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to give his real reviews of some family-friendly flicks. And he has some last-minute gift ideas for the movie lovers in your life.

Follow Paul Hall on Twitter and Facebook.