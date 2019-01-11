Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-894 OVERHEAD ELECTRONIC MESSAGE BOARD INSTALLATION

Friday, 1/11

• Overnight lane/ramp closures I-894 between Beloit Road and Oklahoma

Saturday, 1/12

• Daytime right lane closure on I-894 NB (Beloit Rd to National Avenue) I-894 NB reduced to 3 lanes.

• 894 NB National Avenue exit closed all day.

• 894 NB Oklahoma Avenue entrance closed all day.

• Overnight full closure I-894 NB Beloit Road to National Avenue 11 P.M. - 6 A.M.

• Overnight full closure Hale Interchange I-43 NB to I-894 NB system ramp 11 P.M. - 6 A.M.

RYAN ROAD INTERCHANGE at I-94

• Ryan Road (EB/WB) at I-94 to be re-opened to 3 lanes each direction by early next week.

• The Ryan Road Park n Ride lot is open for use.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

• NB I-41/94 traffic between 7 Mile Road and Ryan Road to be switched to the outside lanes Tuesday A.M. Use caution with new traffic alignment.