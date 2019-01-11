× South Milwaukee police: 62-year-old woman dead from multiple stab wounds

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 62-year-old woman in the neighborhood near 5th Ave. and Clark Ave.

Officials says around 9:30 a.m., fire and police responded to an apartment building for a report of a stabbing. They found the victim with multiple stab wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman died on the scene.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody near the scene.

Officials say they are investigating the relationship between the victim and suspect — as well as the circumstances that led to this incident.

No other suspects are being sought — and officials say there is not further danger to the community.