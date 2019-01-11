× Green Bay Packers retain Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Head Coach Matt LaFleur announced on Friday, Jan. 11 the team has retained Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator.

Pettine served in the same position for the Packers last season, leading a defense that ranked No. 7 in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt (8.35 percent), with 16 different players recording at least a half-sack. It was the second most in team history (since 1982), trailing only the 1987 campaign (strike season) that featured 17 different players for Green Bay posting at least a half-sack. He helped lead the Packers to a No. 12 ranking in pass defense (234.5 yards per game) after the defense ranked No. 23 in the category in 2017. Green Bay was tied for No. 8 in the NFL with 44 sacks in 2018, the most by the Packers since 2013 (44). Last season, he also guided the Green Bay defense to a No. 9 ranking in three-and-out percentage (21.9) after the Packers ranked No. 26 in the category in 2017.

Pettine came to Green Bay after working as a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the New York Jets (2009-12) and Buffalo Bills (2013) as well as two years as head coach for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15).