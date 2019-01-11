It’s Girl Scout cookie season! Girl Scout Cadette talks about benefits of cookie program

MILWAUKEE -- It's Girl Scout cookie season! Wendy Dahl, the director of product program and current Girl Scout, Kory, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details.

Sure, they’re awesomely delicious, but beyond the sweetness, Girl Scout Cookies® are an opportunity for girls to do extraordinary things.

When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of girl entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful—teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook (for starters).

Proceeds from your purchase stay local and help power new experiences for her and every awesome G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ superstar who sells Girl Scout Cookies! Whether it’s a trip she’ll never forget; a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activity that opens her mind to a whole new world of possibilities; a service project that will change her community forever; or the opportunity to build a lifetime of memories at camp, Girl Scout Cookies make it all happen! Selling them also teaches girls essential skills they can use to be successful today and in the future—it's a sweet deal.

Beyond that, when you support her success through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, you’re narrowing the female entrepreneurship gap by nurturing that go-getter spirit early on and equipping her with the confidence and know-how to dream big and do bigger.