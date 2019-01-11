Jayme Closs found alive brings overwhelming joy to Barron; ‘The power of prayer — it worked’ 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRON COUNTY -- The news of 13-year-old Jayme Closs being found alive has the entire community of Barron County letting out a huge sigh of relief.

It was a stunning discovery. Jayme was missing for 88 days. Throughout the months, her family, the community and law enforcement never gave up hope.

"In cases like this, we often need a big break. It was Jayme herself that gave us that break," said Justin Tolomeo, FBI.

Jayme found her way to safety after being held against her will.

"We want to thank Jayme for being so courageous and for achieving an opportunity for finding her way back to us," said Diane Tremblay, Superintendent of the Barron Area School District.

Jayme vanished October 15. The 13-year-old's disappearance sparked worldwide interest. On the night it was learned she was found safe, a relieved community put up "welcome home" signs in her honor.

The news of her return is on the front page of the local paper.

"It's the entire community has been so around this. And they have kept her in the forefront of our thoughts and prayers," said a Barron resident.

For Jayme's aunt, Jennifer Smith, each passing day was painful.

"I can't thank everybody enough for not giving up on Jayme... for not giving up hope," said Smith.

Family members say they always knew she'd be located someday.

"Everybody telling us they were praying for us. It's the power of prayer -- it worked," said Jayme Closs's uncle.

A teen's return home, restoring hope for the close-knit community that never lost faith.

Jayme Closs' family is asking for privacy during this extremely emotional time.

A celebration will be held for Jayme, according to the superintendent of the Barron Area School District, when the time is right.