× ‘Love to drink it:’ 101-year-old believes secret to longevity is daily Coors Light

GOLDEN, Colo. — You know what they say, it’s five o’clock somewhere, but for Andrew Slavonic, five is one hour too late. He likes to have his beer at four.

“Every day at four o’clock, yes,” said Andrew.

Thursday, he was right on time to get his daily Coors Light, but he admits four isn’t a strict deadline.

“Oh, we may miss it by a half an hour or so but we still get that four o’clock beer in,” he said.

What better place to get it than straight from the source, Bill’s Pub inside the Coors Brewery in Golden.

Andrew says he liked the way it tasted there, “It’s a good flavor I really enjoyed it. I loved it.”

Andrew is 101 years old. He was an Air Force gunner in World War II. He’s a family man but one his favorite things in the world these days is his four o’clock Coors Light.

“I just love to drink it… that’s all.”

He says he’s been drinking his daily beer for too many years to count. It all started when he was much younger.

“I was mowing my lawn at about four o’clock. When I was finished with the lawn, I’d have my Coors Light. That’s when it hit the spot.”

Andrew thinks it might just be the secret to his longevity, “I can sit here and drink this all day it’s like a medicine.”

When the Coors family heard about Andrew, they decided to fly him from his home near Pittsburgh to Colorado and show him around. He enjoyed lunch with them and got a private tour of the brewery.

“It’s quite a facility!”

Andrew likes Colorado just fine, but what he really enjoyed is having a freshly poured Coors Light with his family in the place where it all began.