MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show features the ‘latest innovations’

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Expo Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park getting a preview of the MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show happening this weekend.
MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show (website)
Premier consumer show featuring the latest innovations in the home building and remodeling industry. Connect with Southeastern Wisconsin’s leading design-build-remodel professionals and make building your dream home or completing your dream remodeling project a reality.
Dates/Times:
January 11, 2019: Noon – 8PM
January 12, 2019: 10AM – 8PM
January 13, 2019: 10AM – 5PM
Admission:
Adult: $12.00
Child(Ages 12 and under): FREE
Senior: $8.00
Military (with ID): $6.00
*Tickets are available for sale starting November 01, 2018 for $10.00 online, or at the MBA Office: N16 W23321 Stone Ridge Dr. Waukesha, WI 53188*
Parking $6.00 per vehicle entry, $3.00 per motorcycle entry.