MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old girl has been missing out of Milwaukee. Officials say Lilianna Zingler (Lily) was last seen at Mayfair Mall on Tuesday, Jan. 8 around 12:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Lily is described as standing 5’2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with blond hair, light brown eyes and freckles.

Anyone with information on Lily’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.