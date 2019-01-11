Police: Crash brings power lines down in Village of Grafton

GRAFTON — Authorities responded to a crash near the intersection of Port Washington and Falls Roads in Grafton. The crash brought down power lines in the area Friday evening, Jan. 11

Drivers have been told to avoid the area as the Village of Grafton Police Department is on scene.

It appears multiple vehicles were involved in the crash with one ending up in a ditch.

PHOTO GALLERY

WE Energies reports about 1,300 customers are without power due to the crash.

CLICK HERE to keep an eye on the WE Energies Outage Map