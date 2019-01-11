Ribbon-cutting for ‘Brewers Fields of Phoenix’ set for Tuesday, Feb. 12

MARYVALE, Ariz. — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday, Jan. 11 that the team will hold a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at its new Spring Training complex, Brewers Fields of Phoenix (formerly Maryvale Baseball Park). That will happen on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Construction for Brewers Fields of Phoenix, which began in March 2018, includes a new stand-alone, two-story building which will house new locker rooms, training spaces and support functions for the Major and Minor League teams, a new flagship retail store and a new primary ticket office at the new home plate gate. The north side of the building will be home to new concession stands and restrooms as the first base concourse has been widened to accommodate better pedestrian traffic. A second floor includes new offices for baseball operations.

PHOTO GALLERY

The complex also features a new entry plaza, renovated space for sports science and psychological services, an eight-lane batting tunnel, an agility field, new pitching and catching mounds, a high performance practice field matching Miller Park’s dimensions, field improvements, a new scoreboard and much more.