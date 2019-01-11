US Marshals: Search underway for sex offender Donnell Minor, woman associated with him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Marshals are looking for a sex offender involved in a child sex trafficking case in Milwaukee. They are also looking for a women associated with this offender.

"He's already been convicted once of human trafficking that was a conviction out of Tennessee," the Deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "They should be considered armed and dangerous."

We start with 43-year-old Donnell Minor. Officials say he stands 6'4" tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has tattoos on both his arms. His nickname is "P."

"He’s currently wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for human trafficking, trafficking of a child substantial battery, child abuse and aiding and abetting," the marshal said.

Prosecutors say in October 2017, Minor was allegedly party to a crime in a child sex trafficking case. The victim was 17 at the time. She told authorities she performed approximately 40 to 60 prostitution dates for Minor and his son, who is also facing charges in the case.

"He would also use drugs as a means to get them to do what he wanted them to do and manipulate them," the marshal described.

There are allegations Minor was involved in the prostitution of other women. He is also wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

A warrant was also issued for the woman authorities say is closest to Minor. She is 26-year-old Brianna James -- who is wanted for theft and prostitution.

James is described as being 5' tall and weighing 125 pounds. She is known for having tattoos all over her body. Authorities say her alias is "Toes."

Minor is originally from Florida, but has strong ties to the states of Tennessee and Texas. Both Minor and James have strong ties to the neighborhood near 12th and Cleveland on Milwaukee's south side. The U.S. Marshals are asking the duo to turn themselves in to authorities.

"It makes it easier on themselves. It shows they are more compliant, willing to take responsibility for what they've done if they turn themselves in," the Deputy U.S. Marshal said.

You can send tips to 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.