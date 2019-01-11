Waterford man accused of engaging in sex, failing to inform partners of HIV status

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old Waterford man is criminally charged for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with six persons while HIV positive. The defendant is Jason Taufner — he faces six counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Taufner is alleged to have failed to properly notify the six individuals in this case that he had sex with — of his HIV status. Taufner also worked as a tattoo artist in the West Allis area.

Taufner has been prosecuted and convicted twice previously for the same crime. As a condition of his last sentence, he was ordered to inform any sexual partner of his HIV status.

Officials say if you engaged in sexual activity with or were tattooed by Taufner and feel you may have been exposed to HIV, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office Sensitive Crimes Unit to speak with an advocate. They can assist you in locating an HIV testing center near you — as well as connect you with investigating officers. Advocates can be reached at 414-278-4617.