51-year-old man dead after being struck by car on highway

SOMERS — A 51-year-old man from Union Grove is dead after being struck by a car near 88th Ave. and 38th St. early morning Saturday, Jan. 12.

According to officials, deputies located the man in a ditch around 2:57 a.m. He suffered extremely severe injuries, and rescue personnel determined he was deceased upon arrival.

Evidence at the scene indicated that the man was walking north in the northbound lane of 88th Ave. and was struck by a car heading north. The man was dressed in dark clothing, and there are no street lights in this area of the highway.

The only vehicle involved in the accident was a two-door car occupied by two women from Kenosha. The 31-year-old driver and her passenger are both cooperating with the investigation and are uninjured.