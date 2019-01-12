Celebrate the gaming community 🕹️ at Midwinter Gaming Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Winter generally means crummy weather, and crummy weather means spending time indoors... but that doesn't mean your time spent inside has to be boring! The Midwinter Gaming Convention invites attendees of all ages to play their favorite games at the Milwaukee City Center.

About Midwinter Gaming Convention (website)

When the doldrums of January begin to hit, join the gaming community at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center for the Midwinter Gaming Convention. Celebrate four days of gaming at our 19th annual show.

Midwinter features games of all types, with a focus on Creator Run Events, a large Play to Win track in the Board Game Room, access to game developers in the industry and a wide variety of Live Action Role Playing events. Come experience a new story with us!

The Best Games are Played in the Dead of Winter...and Midwinter is coming!