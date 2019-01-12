Church leaves handmade scarves for those in need at Wauwatosa bus stop

WAUWATOSA — An incredible act of kindness from Mount Carmel Lutheran Church. A Milwaukee County Transit System bus stop in Wauwatosa was filled with handmade scarves from the church for those in need.

Shared to the Facebook page “Tosa Rocks” on Saturday, Jan. 12 — more than a dozen knitted and crocheted scarves were seen hanging on the bench inside the bus stop.

A note tied to each scarf reads, “I AM NOT LOST! If you’re stuck in the cold, take this scarf to keep warm! If you have a loved one in need, take a scarf as a gift! Blessings to you this season and always, Mount Carmel Lutheran Church.”

A wonderful idea that spreads love — and warmth — to others.