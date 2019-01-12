Flight from Wisconsin: Case of Spotted Cow is precious cargo at Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — You know you’re from Wisconsin when… a case of beer is checked luggage on a departing flight out of Milwaukee.

Packed up and ready to fly, Mitchell International Airport shared a photo of a case of Spotted Cow on a luggage runway.

You know a flight is from Wisconsin when Spotted Cow becomes checked luggage. Get your Spotted Cow at MKE, because you can’t buy it in any other state. #FlyMKE (📸: Bryan) https://t.co/89MVDBV2on pic.twitter.com/2axY9Bh82K — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) January 12, 2019

The photo, which appears to have been taken back on Dec. 26 by Instagram user bjkaminski, may have been a Christmas present for a Wisconsin visitor.

Spotted Cow beer is brewed in Wisconsin and can only be purchased in-state.

The precious cargo appeared to be securely wrapped in packaging tape to ensure its safe trip.

Cheers!

Traveling out-of-state? CLICK HERE for a look at the TSA guidelines for traveling with alcohol.