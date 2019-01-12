‘Full of big smiles!’ 2 new photos of Jayme Closs shared on Facebook

BARRON — Nearly 48 hours after Jayme Closs was reported found, updates about her condition are continually being posted to a Facebook page called Healing for Jayme Closs. Two new photos were posted Saturday afternoon, Jan. 12 around 1:15 p.m.

The first was a solo selfie of Jayme, snuggled up in bed with her dog Molly and another unidentified pup.

The second photo was another selfie with her aunt, Jennifer Smith, with a caption reading “Love her so much!!! What a glorious day !!”

The photos were posted with a short but sweet caption that read:

Another photo from this morning that’s been approved for reposting Aunt Jennifer reports Jayme is full of big smiles today 💚 (And so are we!!)

Everyone is so proud of you, Jayme!!