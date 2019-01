Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIA -- A baby hippo was welcomed to a zoo in India on Friday, Jan. 11.

The hippo mother, Dimpy, gave birth to her calf earlier this week -- and the mother has been so protective, the zookeepers still haven't been able to identify the baby's gender. The mother won't let any humans near her newborn.

According to the zoo's curator, both the mother and infant are in healthy condition.