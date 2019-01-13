Illinois trooper died at hospital after he was struck while helping at crash scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- An Illinois State Police trooper died after he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night, Jan. 12 in Northbrook, Illinois.

Chris Lambert, 34, was an Army veteran who worked for the Illinois State Police in Downers Grove for five years. He was headed home from work when he stopped at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

He was seriously injured when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver stopped, and was cooperating with investigators.

An off-duty nurse conducted CPR on Lambert. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m.

Leo Schmitz, Illinois State Police director, talked about what happened to Trooper Lambert during a news conference late Saturday:

"Trooper Lambert, who on his way home -- typical trooper move -- can't stop. You can't stop him from going home. They're going home. He's gonna stop and do everything he can to protect the people. He sees a three -- three car crash. He positions his vehicle, left hand lanes, to save the lives of those people in the crash. He was struck and lost his life while he was doing that," said Schmitz.

Trooper Lambert left behind a wife and a 1-year-old daughter.