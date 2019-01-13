Kettle Moraine HS Senior making a splash with Swimming co-op

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA-- Jeff Wiedoff is a senior at Kettle Moraine High School. He is a swimnmer on the co-op team with Waukesha North, Kettle Moraine and Pewaukee. Jeff says being a fast swimmer isn't the only criteria in becoming a leader on the team. He says trust plays a big role in helping elevate his teammates performance. Jeff has been swimming most of his life. He says he played baseball and soccer when he was younger, but swimming won out to other sports. Jeff is going to swim and go to school at the University of Illinois-Chicago in the fall. He also plays trombone in the marching band at Kettle Moraine High School.

Jeff Wiedoff

Kettle Moraine HS Senior

Swims for the Waukesha North, Kettle Moraine, Pewaukee Co-op