Odor of marijuana leads to arrest of Kenosha man, driving with child in his vehicle

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Kenosha man was arrested for OWI, first offense, with a child in his vehicle Sunday evening, Jan. 13.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said a traffic stop was initiated after a trooper spotted a vehicle traveling on Highway 50, east of I-94 with a defective headlight. After approaching the vehicle, the trooper noted an odor of marijuana.

The vehicle was searched, and field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for OWI, first offense, with a minor under the age of 16 in his vehicle. A blood draw was taken at the hospital.

The driver was identified as a 49-year-old man from Kenosha.