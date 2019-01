NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — After snow fell in Central Indiana on Saturday, Jan. 12, people grabbed their sleds and went to the hills for a little fun in the snow.

One person called police about kids sledding into a “dangerous area” Saturday in Noblesville. When officers arrived, they decided they needed to test the hill themselves.

Video posted to the Noblesville Police Department’s Facebook page has received more than two million views, and it’s been shared thousands of times.