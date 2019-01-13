× Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old woman believed to be traveling with 40-year-old son

NEW HOLSTEIN — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday, Jan. 12 for an 84-year-old woman believed to be traveling with her 40-year-old son. Authorities said they left New Holstein on Jan. 10 and planned to travel to Madison, but never arrived.

Officials said 84-year-old Anna Dobb’s son, Jamie, 40, has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal.

They were last known to be traveling in a blue Toyota Rav 4 with Kentucky license plates: 670-XGX.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact New Holstein police at 920-898-4241.