× Waffle House employees out of a job after pouring food on intoxicated man

LITHONIA, Ga. — Two Waffle House employees are out of a job after they were caught on camera pouring food onto an intoxicated customer.

The incident happened on January 2 at the Waffle House restaurant on Woodrow Drive and Evans Mill Road in Lithonia.

Police say the customer, Jeremy Mitchell, was highly intoxicated at the time.

The employees are caught on camera attempting to make Mitchell dance. They’re also seen pouring salt, cheese and ketchup on his head.

Mitchell saw the video posted online five days later and went to police. The restaurant has fired both employees in question.

CBS46 received this statement from representatives of the restaurant chain:

“We have been in contact with the customer and have apologized. When we learned of this event we launched an investigation, and have terminated the employees involved. Their actions in no way represent our company or our thousands of Associates who strive to provide our customers with a positive experience daily.”

Mitchell has yet to file criminal charges against the employees.