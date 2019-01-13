× Wife of furloughed federal worker wins new SUV, $100K through lottery promotion

ASHBURN, Va. — A woman whose husband has been furloughed amid the partial government shutdown is counting her blessings.

Carrie Walls of Ashburn, Virginia won the Virginia Lottery’s Ford Expedition Plus $100,000 promotion.

Her winning ticket was drawn on Dec. 4, and she picked up her prizes on Friday, Jan. 11.

Just as the promotion said, Walls won a new Ford Expedition SUV, as well as $100,000.

Walls said the money was timely, with her husband furloughed for three weeks and counting.

She said she planned on using part of the money to take the family to Disney World.