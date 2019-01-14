11-year-old dies, siblings airlifted after they were struck by vehicle while waiting for school bus

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 11-year-old boy died Monday, Jan. 14, after a vehicle hit him and his two siblings as they waited for a school bus.

The surviving children had to be airlifted to a hospital.

It happened when an approaching vehicle stopped at a stop sign, and then turned right onto the street where the children were waiting. Police said glare from the sun might have prevented the driver from seeing the group. They don’t believe the driver did anything wrong.

A witness said the children were waiting in a very dangerous spot.

“As I passed, I realized it was a boy laying on his backpack and I was like, ‘wow, that’s a horrible place for them to wait for the bus.’ I wondered why they were there instead of across at their house,” said Kiara Oesterling.

The children’s house is about 50 feet from where they were struck.