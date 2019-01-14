Homeless man gets AFC Championship tickets after helping Chiefs player who got stuck in snow driving to playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Eight inches of snow fell around Arrowhead Stadium before Saturday's playoff home game. It created a bit of an obstacle for players trying to make it to the stadium. But thanks to one man, Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen was there.

If you were on Twitter after the game looking at posts from players you may have heard of a guy named Dave. Thanks in part to Dave, the Chiefs won their first home playoff game in more than 20 years.

Allen posted about David Cochran and offered him tickets to Sunday's AFC Championship game. Cochran said he likes helping people when he can.

"My old lady is always mad at me, because I help everybody before I help myself, but I told her one day it would pay off," Cochran told WDAF.

His act of kindness to Allen paid off in a way he could never imagine.

"I helped two people, and I didn't even know it was a football player," Cochran said. "Everyday you don't just run into a football player."

Cochran says on Saturday he found Allen's car stuck in the snow before the Chiefs took on the Colts.

"I pulled out a brand new BMW I didn't know what to do. I was hoping I didn't mess it up," Cochran said. "At that time I didn't even know he was a football player either."

Allen thanked him and went on to help the Chiefs win at home in the playoffs for the first time in 25 years. He took to Twitter that night to thank "Dave." A "nice guy" who drove a "97 or 98 black suburban" with tickets to the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

"I started crying," Cochran said. "I swear to God I started bawling. I've never been to a football game, ever. We've been homeless for about eight months now. I mean, we live in the back of a Suburban. If it wasn't for my mom we wouldn't have it, but we make do."

Since Saturday night Dave's life is changing. He got his own phone that won't stop ringing, a sports experience of a lifetime, and a newfound hope about life.

"That man he kept is word," Cochran said. "He did something for me. He said I'm going to do something for y'all when he took my name and stuff and I wasn't expecting anything, but he did."

Now Cochran is just counting down the days until he can watch the Patriots lose.

"We're going to going to crush, Tom Brady you got to go down," Cochran said. "On my words. You're going down. KC is taking you."

Dave said he can't wait to see Kansas City win and head to the Super Bowl, and Tom Brady better not inflate any footballs for the big game.

Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019